Man kills alcohol addict son in fit of rage, arrested 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Enraged over his 18-year-old son’s addiction to alcohol, a tribal man allegedly axed him to death at Ambagaon village within Damanjodi police limits in Koraput district on Monday night. Police on Tuesday arrested the accused, 45-year-old Samara Budia, on the charge of killing his son Surendra.

Sources said Surendra, the only son of Samara, was jobless and used to frequently take money from his father to drink alcohol. Despite being a daily wager, Samara initially put up with his son’s alcoholism with the hope that he will quit the habit.

However, when Surendra started drinking excessively, Samara tried to force him to stop abusing alcohol. This led to frequent quarrels between the duo. On Monday, another fight broke out between the father-son duo over the latter’s alcoholism. After the quarrel, Samara went out for work. When he returned home, he found Surendra lying drunk in the house.

In a fit of rage, he brought out an axe and hit his son. After killing Surendra, he fled from the spot. After some time, Surendra’s mother returned home and found her son lying in a pool of blood. She raised an alarm following which neighbours rushed to their house. Surendra’s relatives also lodged a complaint in Damanjodi police station in the night.

On Tuesday, police reached Ambagaon village and arrested the accused father who was hiding in the nearby forest. Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Sunabeda Manoj Behera said a case was registered and the youth’s body handed over to his family members after postmortem. The accused was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.

