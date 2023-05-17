PM Modi to flag off Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express on Thursday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate several railway projects worth over Rs 8000 crore in Odisha through video conferencing at around 12:30 pm on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will also flag off the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express. The train will pass through Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts in Odisha and Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur districts in West Bengal.

The train that will run six days a week (except Thursday) will provide a faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to the rail users, boost tourism and promote economic development in the region.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations. The redeveloped stations will have all modern amenities providing a world-class experience to rail passengers.

He will dedicate 100 per cent electrification of the rail network in the state. This will reduce the operating and maintenance cost and reduce reliance on imported crude oil.

The PM will also dedicate the doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh rail line, new broad-gauge rail lines between Angul-Sukinda and Bichhupali and Jhartarbha besides Rourkela-Jharsuguda and Manoharpur-Bondamunda third lines.

The new lines will cater to the increased traffic demands as a result of rapid industrial development in steel, power and mining sectors in Odisha. The train lines will also help ease the pressure on passenger traffic in these rail sections.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) sources said Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Puri MP Pinaki Mishra and MLA Jayanta Kumar Sarangi are

slated to attend the event at Puri railway station.

The regular run of the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express with 16 coaches will commence on May 20. The train will leave Howrah at 6.10 am and arrive at Puri at 12.35 pm. In return direction, it will depart from Puri at 1.50 pm and reach Howrah at 8.30 pm. The train will have seven stoppages for two minutes each.

The booking of reservation tickets is available through online and offline mode from Wednesday. The fare to travel from Puri to Howrah is Rs 1265 (including Rs 162 for food) for a chair car and Rs 2,420 (including Rs 195 for food) for an executive class. The passengers can opt for ‘no food’ and the catering charges will be deducted from the fare.

