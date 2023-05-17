6 felicitated with Art of Giving Hero awards

BHUBANESWAR: Six people from different sections of society were felicitated with the Art of Giving Hero Award for their contribution towards human welfare at the 10th-anniversary celebration of International Day of Art of Giving here on Wednesday.
They are Dr Shankar Ramchandani of Sambalpur district who charges only Rs 1 as his visiting fee, secretary of Odisha Patita Udhhar Samiti Abharani Choudhury, health supervisor of Jajpur district Ranjita Rath, Asha worker of Kandhamal district Silabati Pradhan, an ambulance driver from Keonjhar district Amarnath Mahanta, and traffic police of the Police Commissionerate Feroze Mohammed.
In Odisha, the day was celebrated at 10,000 locations in 30 districts. KIIT founder and MP Achyuta Samanta said that the people of Odisha should be proud of the fact that this thought process originated from this state. The AOG event has been organised across the globe, he added.
Speaking on the occasion, chief advisor to the CMO R Balakrishnan said the art of giving is important for individuals and society. Higher Education Secretary Bishnupada Sethi said the art of giving has become a solid movement.