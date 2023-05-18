Home States Odisha

IG takes stock of probe into jewellery heist at Odisha's Jajpur district

Jajpur police has released the photographs of at least three of the seven accused in connection with the heist.

Published: 18th May 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Burglar , thief , theft

For representational purpose.(Express Ilustration)

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Inspector General (IG) of Police, Central Range, Narasingha Bhol on Wednesday visited the Senco Gold and Diamonds showroom in Vyasanagar in Jajpur district which was witness to the Monday mayhem by armed robbers who looted gold and diamond ornaments worth over Rs 12 crore and fled.

Photos of suspects involved in the heist
captured in a CCTV camera | Express

“We have constituted five teams under the supervision of Jajpur SP, out of which two are deputed to search outside the state. Meanwhile, the identities of three persons of the seven involved in the crime have been ascertained. We are hopeful to solve the case very soon,” said Bhol while interacting with media persons. Prior to the visit, the IG interacted with senior police officials of Jajpur Road police station.

Jajpur police has released the photographs of at least three of the seven accused in connection with the heist.Though the robbers had taken away computer hard disks of all CCTVs in the showroom, police have collected three photos from a video footage. Also a cash reward has been announced for anyone providing information about the dacoits.On Monday, seven armed robbers looted around 17 kilograms of gold and diamond ornaments worth over of Rs 12 crore from the jewellery showroom.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jewellery heist Jajpur Senco Gold and Diamonds showroom
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp