IG takes stock of probe into jewellery heist at Odisha's Jajpur district

JAJPUR: Inspector General (IG) of Police, Central Range, Narasingha Bhol on Wednesday visited the Senco Gold and Diamonds showroom in Vyasanagar in Jajpur district which was witness to the Monday mayhem by armed robbers who looted gold and diamond ornaments worth over Rs 12 crore and fled.

Photos of suspects involved in the heist

captured in a CCTV camera | Express

“We have constituted five teams under the supervision of Jajpur SP, out of which two are deputed to search outside the state. Meanwhile, the identities of three persons of the seven involved in the crime have been ascertained. We are hopeful to solve the case very soon,” said Bhol while interacting with media persons. Prior to the visit, the IG interacted with senior police officials of Jajpur Road police station.

Jajpur police has released the photographs of at least three of the seven accused in connection with the heist.Though the robbers had taken away computer hard disks of all CCTVs in the showroom, police have collected three photos from a video footage. Also a cash reward has been announced for anyone providing information about the dacoits.On Monday, seven armed robbers looted around 17 kilograms of gold and diamond ornaments worth over of Rs 12 crore from the jewellery showroom.

