Odisha CM seeks Modi's support to establish International seaside airport at Puri 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday sought the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the early implementation of several new projects in Odisha including the proposed International airport at Puri as a world-class seaside airport.

Praising the Prime Minister for launching several railway projects in Odisha, the Chief Minister thanked him and said, “I would take this opportunity to request the Prime Minister for the introduction of a Vande Bharat Express train between Puri and Rourkela connecting Sambalpur and another connecting Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad which will facilitate faster movement of passengers between these important cities, for the benefit of our aspiring people.’

Saying that the state government is developing Puri as an international heritage centre, Naveen said that Puri is the first city in India to have a 100 per cent drink-from-tap facility.

Regarding the proposed airport at Puri, the Chief Minister said, “Recently, I met the Prime Minister and had a detailed discussion on the proposed Shree Jagannath Puri International Airport at Puri. We will incorporate all the suggestions given by the Prime Minister for making it a world-class seaside airport. He hoped that with the cooperation and support of the Prime Minister, this airport will be ready within three to four years, and the Prime Minister will come to Shreekhetra to dedicate the Shree Jagannath Puri International Airport.” he said.

The CM further requested Modi to sanction the Puri-Konark new railway line which will connect two iconic marvels of the state.

Odisha offers 50 percent of the construction cost and the entire land cost for the project, making it extremely profitable for the Railways, he informed.

He further said that Odisha has always been very proactive in supporting railway projects in the state. People of the state have also willingly pledged their invaluable land for railway development, hoping that railway projects will offer them many new economic avenues.

The Chief Minister also urged for the early introduction of passenger services in both the Angul-Sukinda line and the Haridaspur-Paradip line to meet the aspirations of the people of these districts.

Hoping that the Bullet train dream will soon be realised, he said that the introduction of the Vande Bharat train is one step closer to our aspiration of Bullet trains in India. He added, “I am sure, with your leadership, we should soon have our own Bullet trains.”

