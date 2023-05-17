Odisha man gets 7 year RI for sexual assault

According to public prosecutor (PP) Abhinna Kumar Pattnaik, the assault survivor was returning home after watching a football tournament in the nearby village on March 12, 2016, when Kalundia along with his friends intercepted her on the road at around 7 pm. The convict took her to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her. The victim ran to her uncle’s house in the night instead of going home and narrated the ordeal to her uncle and aunt. They later informed the parents and elder sister, who lodged a complaint at Jashipur police station on March 18. The accused was arrested on March 20, 2016.