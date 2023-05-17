Over 7,000 artistes to take part in Sital Sasthi Yatra

Working president of the joint coordination committee Amulya Mishra said a request was made to the Culture and Law ministers to increase the grant for Sital Sasthi Yatra this year. Last year, Rs 12 lakh was granted by the Culture department. So far this year, around Rs 15 lakh has already been granted. “We are yet to get any grant from the Endowments department. It is disheartening to see that while so much importance is given to Rath Yatra, the Sital Sasthi Yatra despite being 400-500 years old is yet to get the support it deserves from the government,” he rued.