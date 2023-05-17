Over 7,000 artistes to take part in Sital Sasthi Yatra

SAMBALPUR: More than 7,000 artistes from different parts of Odisha and neighbouring states will take part in the week-long Sital Sasthi festival which will kick off from May 20. Addressing media persons on Wednesday, members of the joint coordination committee of Sital Sasthi Yatra informed that the festival will be organised on a grand scale this year. Nandapara, Jharuapara and Mudipara Sital Sasthi Yatra committees have drawn up a budget of more than Rs 1.15 crore for the festival.
The Nandpara Sital Sasthi Yatra committee will spend around Rs 40 lakh and around 3,000 artistes will take part in the procession. Similarly, the Jharuapara committee will spend around Rs 42 lakh on the festival. At least 2,000 artistes will perform in the procession. The Mudipara committee has drawn a budget of Rs 32 lakh and invited around 2,200 artistes. Many temples in the city will also organise the festival.
Working president of the joint coordination committee Amulya Mishra said a request was made to the Culture and Law ministers to increase the grant for Sital Sasthi Yatra this year. Last year, Rs 12 lakh was granted by the Culture department. So far this year, around Rs 15 lakh has already been granted. “We are yet to get any grant from the Endowments department. It is disheartening to see that while so much importance is given to Rath Yatra, the Sital Sasthi Yatra despite being 400-500 years old is yet to get the support it deserves from the government,” he rued.
On the other hand, Sambalpur police will put in place tight security arrangements for the festival in view of the recent incidents of violence that took place in the city during Hanuman Jayanti celebration. To prevent nuisance by anti-socials, all liquor shops across the city will remain closed during the festival.
Sital Sasthi Yatra marks the marriage of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati. The divine wedding is scheduled to be held on May 24. The homecoming procession of the newly-wed divine couple to their temple will start on May 25 night and continue till the afternoon of May 26. Lakhs of devotees are expected to throng the city to witness the procession during the festival.