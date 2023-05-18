Home States Odisha

Over 96 % students clear Odisha high school exam, a 5.64 % surge over last year

BSE Odisha Class 10th Board Exam 2023 was conducted from Mar 10 to 17, 2023. Over 6 lakh students had registered for the Odisha Matriculation Exam 2023.
 

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha announced the results of class X annual matriculation examination 2023 on Thursday. As many as 96.4% of students passed the High School Certificate (HSC) examination against last year’s pass rate of 90.55%.

Students can now check their scores at the official websites – bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in
Compared to the last year, the results this time mark a 5.64 percent jump in the success rate of the Class X examination for which BSE adopted a Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) process.

Newly appointed school and mass education minister Pramila Mallik announced the results and congratulated the successful students and thanked the teachers for their cooperation.

This year 4158 students passed in AI grade (above 90%) while 29,838 students passed in A2 grade (80-90%), as many as 77,567 passed in B1 grade (70-80%) while 1, 18, 751 students passed in B2 grade (above 60%). As many as 1, 21, 611 students passed in C grade while 95,006 students passed in D grade.

“All measures have been taken to release error-free results on time. The students have appeared for the exam as per the assessment system adopted after the covid pandemic with summative-1 and summative-2. However, the department is considering changing it to the previous system of one board exam from this year,” said school and mass education secretary S Aswasthy.

A total of 96.40 % of students cleared the examination in the regular stream whereas, in the ex-regular stream, the success rate stands at 73 %.

As many as 5,32,746 candidates belonging to regular, ex-regular, correspondence regular and correspondence ex-regular had filled up forms of whom 5,21,444 students appeared for the examination.
Once again, the female students have outperformed their male counterparts. The boys achieved a pass percentage of 95.5%, while the girls shone brightly with an impressive 97.07% pass percentage.
Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts secured the highest pass rate of 97.99 % while Malkangiri district secured the lowest pass rate of 92.68%.

The success rate among SC and ST category students was higher, at an impressive at
94.22 % and 94.27 % respectively this time, as compared to the last year's pass percentages of 88.07 and 86.34 respectively.

Unsatisfied students can apply for rechecking of marks from May 23. This year the board will also conduct supplementary exams for unsuccessful students, which was not done last year.

