Students can now earn credits from e-courses: Higher Education Dept of Odisha 

While at UG level, students can earn 24 credits, they can collect 12 credits in PG by pursuing courses from both SWAYAM and ODL in any subject that interests them. Under NEP, students can attend the SWAYAM courses and their university/degree college studies at the same time. While they will study the courses online, computer and laboratory facilities (required for any course) will be provided to the students by the parent institution. The credits earned by a student from the e-courses will be added to their degree programme.