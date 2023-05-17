Two govt officers in Vigilance net for corruption

BERHAMPUR: Two government officers of Ganjam district landed in Vigilance custody for corruption on Wednesday. A Vigilance team caught social security officer of Beguniapda block Arun Nayak red-handed while he was accepting Rs 6,000 bribe from the complainant to submit a favourable report for sanction of the old age pension under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana.
Following the trap, Vigilance arrested Nayak and are carrying out searches at three locations to unearth disproportionate assets owned by the officer. Similarly, Vigilance conducted raids at the office and house of an additional civil supplies officer (ACSO) of Bhanjanagar Sanjay Kumar Sahu for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets.
Simultaneous searches were carried out at seven places include the house of Sahu in Khurda, Ganjam and Mayurbhanj districts. Five DSPs, 12 inspectors and other staff conducted the raids on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge Vigilance, Dhenkanal.
Sahu had come under the scanner of Vigilance when he was posted as the ACSO of Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal. So far, officials of the anti-corruption agency have unearthed two flats and a building in Bhubaneswar.
Besides, three plots, investments in insurance policies worth over Rs 16.86 lakh, 200 gm gold, a sedan car along with other assets owned by the ACSO were detected during the raids. Sahu has been detained and the searches are continuing, said a Vigilance officer.