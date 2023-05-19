5.64 per cent surge in Class 10 HSC pass rate, girls outdo boys

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The result of the annual high school certificate (HSC) exams conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) adopting a continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE) system has brought big cheer to the students as the pass rate soared to a high of 96.40 per cent (pc), marking an increase of 5.64 pc over last year.

The result this year surpassed all previous performance records when exams were held, barring the Covid pandemic-battered 2021 when the HSC exam was cancelled and marks awarded on basis on internal assessment. The pass percentage was 97.89 that year. In 2022, the pass rate was 90.55 pc.The results of the HSC, Sanskrit Madhyama and state open school certificate (SOSC) examinations were announced by School and Mass Education Minister Pramila Mallick here on Thursday.

As many as 5,21,444 across regular, ex-regular and correspondence students from 8,942 schools had appeared the HSC exam. A remarkable feature is there is no report of NIL result in any high school of the state this year. As many as 3,222 schools posted 100 per cent result. The pass percentage of ex-regular stream also jumped to 73.41 pc against 52.73 pc in 2022.

The BSE officials said, around 4,158 students achieved A1 grade, securing more than 90 pc, this year. Last year though, as many as 8,119 students had obtained A1 grade.Girls continued to outshine boys with 2,57,106 girls making their grades at 97.05 pass rate this year as compared to 2,51,298 boys with pass percentage of 95.75.

Among the districts, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur posted the highest 97.99 pc pass rate. The lowest 92.68 pc was reported in Malkangiri district. The success rate among SC and ST category students was higher at an impressive at 94.22 pc and 94.27 pc respectively this time. Last year, the pass percentage stood at 88.07 pc and 86.34 pc respectively.

“The BSE put its best efforts to make the results error-free. However, students belonging to all categories will have the option to go for checking and rechecking of their answer sheets,” said Minister Mallik adding that the board would reintroduce a supplementary examination this year to enable unsuccessful candidates to take the exam again.

The result of the Sanskrit Madhyama examination also reflected a big jump with pass percentage going up to 85.94 from 80.06 last year. In the (SOSC) exam, the pass percentage was 75.07 this year.Taking note of the fact that 11,302 students who had filled up the forms failed to appear in this year’s exams, School and Mass Education Secretary Aswathy S said the state government is taking necessary steps to check dropout in the HSC examination. Among others, BSE president Ramasish Hazra, vice-president Nihar Ranjan Mohanty and secretary Sumita Sarkar were present during declaration of the result.

