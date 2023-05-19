Home States Odisha

Bengaluru investment meet draws Rs 11K cr intent

During the discussions, Jena highlighted the major pro-business reforms undertaken by the government and asked the investors to explore Odisha as a potential destination for their businesses.

Officials at the Bengaluru investment meet on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha attracted investment intents of nearly Rs 11,500 crore with an employment potential of over 31,500 during the two-day investors’ meet which concluded in Bengaluru on Thursday.The investment summit focused on the key offerings from the state government and various emerging opportunities in Odisha for investors across sectors.

A delegation of senior officials led by chief secretary PK Jena held G2B meetings by hosting 22 investors from various sectors on Wednesday while 24 industries, primarily from the textiles and apparel, technical textiles and wearables sectors took part in the roadshow organised on the day.

Investors from the metal and metal downstream, agriculture equipment manufacturing, logistics, green energy and green hydrogen also participated in the meet.During the discussions, Jena highlighted the major pro-business reforms undertaken by the government and asked the investors to explore Odisha as a potential destination for their businesses.

The chief secretary asked the Industries department and IPICOL to organise more such sector-specific road shows and events to further promote the industrial ecosystem and progressive policy of Odisha.He also instructed the officials to identify more industry-ready land across the state to ensure that the time between land-identification and handover of land to investors is reduced and faster grounding of projects is made possible.

Principal secretary of Industries Hemant Sharma, principal secretary of Handloom, Textiles and Handicrafts Arabinda Kumar Padhee and executive director of IPICOL Kalyan Mohanty also spoke.

