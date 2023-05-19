Fix plan to end acute malnutrition by year end, Orissa HC directs state

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the state government to draw up an effective action plan to ensure total elimination of severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and reduction by half moderate acute malnutrition (MAM) in children by the end of this year.

The division bench of Chief Justice S Muralidhar and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy asked the secretaries of the Women & Child Development, School and Mass Education, Health and Family Welfare Department, Tribal Welfare and Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare departments to hold a meeting within one month to firm up the action plan and start working towards achieving the target

“Ideally, the Chief Secretary to the Government of Odisha should convene the meeting in the next month and draw up an Action Plan to achieve the target of complete absence of SAM children and reduction by more than half MAM children in the state by the end of 2023,” the bench specified in the order.The court was hearing a PIL on 11 child deaths in Danagadi block of Jajpur district due to malnutrition and lack of nutritional rehabilitation.

The bench called upon state government to give a united effort to tackle the problem of malnutrition among children in the state. “Unless all the concerned departments work in tandem and consultation with each other it would not be possible to find a workable solution to improve the situation,” it said.

While fixing August 1 as the next date of hearing on the matter, the bench directed the state government to file an affidavit on the minutes of the meeting by then.According to official figures placed before the court, there are 36 lakh children in the state as on April 2023. Of them, approximately 28,541 fall in the SAM category and 86,000 in the MAM category.

In his reply affidavit to the PIL, collector Jajpur had confirmed that four of the 11 children whose instances were cited in the petition were SAM cases, while three were MAM cases.The bench said the petition had brought out the situation in just a few villages under two blocks of Jajpur district, whereas there could be blocks in other districts where “the situation may be equally bad or perhaps worse”.

Accordingly, it extended the coverage of the petition to Keonjhar district and directed the collector and CDMO to undertake visits to the blocks in the next one month to ascertain the factual position regarding children in SAM and MAM category.

The bench expected the collector of Keonjhar to also identify the ‘vulnerable children’ and ‘vulnerable mothers. “Unless we have healthy women and healthy adults in general, it is unlikely that the children in such families would be healthy,” the bench observed.

