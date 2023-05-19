Home States Odisha

Improve pension disbursement system: Naveen

46 officers suspended for poor performance in Mo Sarkar review

Published: 19th May 2023 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday called for improvement in disbursement of pension to retired employees and asked all departments to work towards the objective.Naveen reviewed implementation of ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative by different departments and observed that good work must get appreciation while those failing in their duty must face punishment.

The chief minister’s review comes ahead of the assessment of the performance of the ministers to start from May 22.The chief minister praised the performance of health and revenue departments during the meeting. Health, revenue, home, agriculture and other departments made presentations of their performance before the chief minister.

According to the chief minister’s office (CMO), performance of health and family welfare department has been outstanding as 99 per cent of the feedback from people are satisfactory. While free medicines are issued in government hospitals, immediate steps are being taken if there are problems in execution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in private hospitals, he added.

Similarly, functioning of the revenue department has also improved as time taken to deliver different services to people has come down drastically. Previously, 100 to 150 days were taken to resolve mutation cases, but the time period has come down to less than 21 days in 2023-24.The chief minister was informed that 3.7 lakh land pattas were disbursed within a week. Besides, time taken to issue different certificates including caste certificate has also come down.

The CMO informed that basing on feedback from the people, six officers of the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) have been given compulsory retirement and four have been dismissed. While 32 OAS and 14 Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) officers were suspended, gratuity and pension of 11 OAS officers have been stopped. The chief minister observed that there is also a need for improvement in the process adopted for promotion of employees. Development Commissioner Anu Garg and 5T secretary VK Pandian were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp