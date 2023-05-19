Improve pension disbursement system: Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday called for improvement in disbursement of pension to retired employees and asked all departments to work towards the objective.Naveen reviewed implementation of ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative by different departments and observed that good work must get appreciation while those failing in their duty must face punishment.

The chief minister’s review comes ahead of the assessment of the performance of the ministers to start from May 22.The chief minister praised the performance of health and revenue departments during the meeting. Health, revenue, home, agriculture and other departments made presentations of their performance before the chief minister.

According to the chief minister’s office (CMO), performance of health and family welfare department has been outstanding as 99 per cent of the feedback from people are satisfactory. While free medicines are issued in government hospitals, immediate steps are being taken if there are problems in execution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in private hospitals, he added.

Similarly, functioning of the revenue department has also improved as time taken to deliver different services to people has come down drastically. Previously, 100 to 150 days were taken to resolve mutation cases, but the time period has come down to less than 21 days in 2023-24.The chief minister was informed that 3.7 lakh land pattas were disbursed within a week. Besides, time taken to issue different certificates including caste certificate has also come down.

The CMO informed that basing on feedback from the people, six officers of the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) have been given compulsory retirement and four have been dismissed. While 32 OAS and 14 Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) officers were suspended, gratuity and pension of 11 OAS officers have been stopped. The chief minister observed that there is also a need for improvement in the process adopted for promotion of employees. Development Commissioner Anu Garg and 5T secretary VK Pandian were also present.

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday called for improvement in disbursement of pension to retired employees and asked all departments to work towards the objective.Naveen reviewed implementation of ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative by different departments and observed that good work must get appreciation while those failing in their duty must face punishment. The chief minister’s review comes ahead of the assessment of the performance of the ministers to start from May 22.The chief minister praised the performance of health and revenue departments during the meeting. Health, revenue, home, agriculture and other departments made presentations of their performance before the chief minister. According to the chief minister’s office (CMO), performance of health and family welfare department has been outstanding as 99 per cent of the feedback from people are satisfactory. While free medicines are issued in government hospitals, immediate steps are being taken if there are problems in execution of Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in private hospitals, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Similarly, functioning of the revenue department has also improved as time taken to deliver different services to people has come down drastically. Previously, 100 to 150 days were taken to resolve mutation cases, but the time period has come down to less than 21 days in 2023-24.The chief minister was informed that 3.7 lakh land pattas were disbursed within a week. Besides, time taken to issue different certificates including caste certificate has also come down. The CMO informed that basing on feedback from the people, six officers of the Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) have been given compulsory retirement and four have been dismissed. While 32 OAS and 14 Odisha Revenue Service (ORS) officers were suspended, gratuity and pension of 11 OAS officers have been stopped. The chief minister observed that there is also a need for improvement in the process adopted for promotion of employees. Development Commissioner Anu Garg and 5T secretary VK Pandian were also present.