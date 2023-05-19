Home States Odisha

KALIA scholarship for more students in Odisha

Under the scholarship, the state government bears the education expenses of children of the KALIA scheme beneficiaries, who are studying and aspiring for technical and professional education.

Published: 19th May 2023 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Study, Medico, scholarship, Ukraine medico, graduation

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to bring in more students into the KALIA scholarship fold, the stakeholder departments have suggested the state government extend it to all categories of students taking admission to both government and private institutes for different courses.

A review meeting of the scholarship was held recently which was chaired by the chief secretary Pradeep Jena and attended by higher authorities of Agriculture, Higher Education and ST & SC Welfare departments.

Under the scholarship, the state government bears the education expenses of children of the KALIA scheme beneficiaries, who are studying and aspiring for technical and professional education. Deliberating on exploring the possibilities of attracting more children of KALIA beneficiaries, officials concerned suggested that in addition to government institutes, such children studying in private institutes having an All India Survey on Higher Education code may, with the approval of the government, be allowed to apply for the scholarship for undertaking technical and professional courses.  

It was also recommended by all departments offering scholarships to students that the State Scholarship portal will be linked with the SAMS portal of the Higher Education department so that every student can choose their scholarships during the time of admission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KALIA scholarship scholarship
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp