KISS posts 100 per cent pass results in Class X HSC exams

Students of KISS, Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has recorded cent per cent results in the Class X High School Certificate (HSC) examination, results of which were declared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha on Thursday. As many as 1,880 students of the school appeared from the exam this year, the highest for any school in the State, of whom 45 per cent secured first division and 50 pc scored second division marks.

Makara Murmu belonging to the Santhal tribe of Mayurbhanj became the school’s topper by scoring 92.17 pc. Similarly, Digij Tudu from Jharkhand and Dinesh Hembram from Mayurbhanj, both from Santal community, scored 90.33 pc each. Meanwhile, Namita Oram of Oraon tribe from Sundargarh and Rasmita Swansi of Santhal tribe from Keonjhar secured 90 pc.

For over 21 years, the residential school offering free education to tribal children, has achieved almost 100 pc results in the board exams, school officials said. Congratulating the students and teachers, KIIT & KISS founder Achyuta Samanta said the continued success of KISS students year after year has been possible only due to the continuous effort of teachers, staff and dedication of students.

