Murder most foul, lens on kin in Odisha

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: A day after the dismembered body of a 27-year-old youth was found in his locked house at Salepali in Balangir town, the role of people close to the family in the brutal murder has come under the scanner.

While the investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the gruesome killing of Rinku Meher, locals believe that people known to the deceased may be involved in the crime.

Rinku, who was mentally unsound, had attacked his father Markanda Meher 10 days back, leaving the latter critically injured. Markanda is currently undergoing treatment in VIMSAR, Burla. It is suspected that Rinku’s murder is the fallout of this incident.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rinku’s elder brother Parameswar Meher initially said he might have committed suicide. However, when it was found that Rinku’s body was mutilated, Parameswar was visibly reluctant to talk more on his brother’s death.

On Thursday, Rinku was cremated with the help of some local volunteers. Parameswar was present during his last rites.Balangir Sadar SDPO Tofan Bag said police have collected scientific evidence from the spot and efforts are underway to nab the killers.

On Wednesday, residents of Salepali informed police after they found foul smell emanating from Rinku’s house. A police team reached the area and in presence of the magistrate and witnesses, entered the house by breaking its door. The cops found Rinku’s chopped body parts and severed head packed in polythene bags.

The SDPO said after murdering Rinku, the culprits tried to smuggle his chopped body parts outside the house to destroy evidence. However, they failed in their attempt.Sources said Rinku was staying alone in the house for the last several days.

