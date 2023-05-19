Odisha adjudged second best state for National Water Award

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has been adjudged the second best state in the National Water Award-2022 instituted by the Ministry of Jal Shakti for its work in the field of water resources conservation and management during 2020-21 and 2021-22.

This initiative of the state government has resulted in creation of additional irrigation potential for 3.2 lakh hectare and benefitted more than four lakh farmers.

This additional irrigation potential was created after completion of two major projects - Lower Indra irrigation project in Nuapada and Balangir districts and Upper Indravati lift canal project in Kalahandi district.This apart, 61 mega lift irrigation projects have been implemented for providing water to the upland areas along with 2,833 community lift irrigation projects and 22,500 deep borewells, ensuring geographical and social inclusiveness to meet the irrigation need.

According to the Water Resources department, the Subarnarekha irrigation project has been providing water to approximately 32,000 hectare after resolution of some long-pending issues. Further, due to adoption of underground pipeline in the distribution systems of all categories of irrigation projects, the efficiency of the projects by and large has been increased by more than 20 per cent.

For conservation of water resources, the government has committed to invest Rs 11,700 crore over a period of five years for taking up 46 in-stream storage structures in various rivers to conserve approximately 50,000 hectare-metre of water.Besides, ground water resources of the state have increased to 17.26 billion cubic metre due to various water conservation measures taken up by the department.The award will be given to the state at a function in New Delhi, date of which is yet to be finalised.

