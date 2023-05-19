Odisha BJP executive on May 20

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the BJP has planned to launch a month-long public outreach programme starting May 30 to mark the nine years completion of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the state executive committee of the party will meet here on May 20 to give a final touch to the series of events to showcase the achievements of the Prime Minister.

The first executive meeting of the party after Manmohan Samal took over charge of the state unit president, will be attended by the three Union ministers from the state, said party spokesperson Golak Mohapatra.

As the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections are 10 months away, the meeting assumes significance as the party badly needed to revamp the organisational structure in view of the series of defeats it faced since the panchayat elections till the Jharsuguda by-election.

Apart from MPs and MLAs, the meeting will be attended by national functionaries Sunil Bansal and D Purandeswar, state office-bearers, district presidents, district in-charges and president of different morchas, Mohapatra said.

