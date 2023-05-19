Home States Odisha

Odisha CM flags off ambulance service

The number of state-of-the-art ALS ambulances has now gone up to 411 in the state.

Published: 19th May 2023 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off 24 new basic life support (BLS) and 299 modified advanced life support (ALS) ambulances here on Thursday. Naveen said with the new additions, ambulance services will now be available in every block of the state.

Until now, 624 ambulances including 512 BLS and 112 ALS were providing free services to the people in 30 districts. Besides, 6 boat ambulances are also in operation, he added.

The new ALS ambulances have been converted from BLS ambulances. The number of state-of-the-art ALS ambulances has now gone up to 411 in the state.

The government has spent Rs 52 crore for the purpose.Naveen further said the government has made budgetary provision for 92 new emergency ambulances in a phased manner of which 24 new ambulances have been procured at a cost of Rs 9.6 crore. Besides, 500 Janani Express ambulances are also operational. More than 88 lakh people have benefitted from the services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik ambulance service
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp