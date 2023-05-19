Prime accused in Bengal illegal firecracker factory blast dies in Cuttack hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Krishnapada Bag, the prime accused in the explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, succumbed in a private hospital in Cuttack in the wee hours of Friday.

Krishnapada alias Bhanu of Khadikul village was arrested by West Bengal's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers on Thursday along with his son Pritwijit and nephew Indrajit from Cuttack Sadar area.

"Krishnapada passed away in the private hospital at about 2.40 am on Friday. The body has been sent to the Forensic Medicine and Toxicology department in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for carrying out the postmortem," said Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra.

The police said that Bhanu was admitted to a private hospital at about 11.30 pm on Tuesday with 85 per cent burn injuries. Cuttack Sadar police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Nine persons had died earlier in the explosion at the illegal firecracker unit under Egra police limits in Purba Medinipur district. The death toll now stands at 10.

The police suspect that a huge quantity of gunpowder was kept in the factory that was being run from the house of Krishnapada on the West Bengal-Odisha border. The impact of the blast that took place after 11:30 am on Tuesday was such that the structure housing the illegal unit came crashing down.

Egra police have registered a case in this connection under Sections 188, 286, 302, 304 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 24 and 26 of West Bengal Fire Services Act and Section 9(B) of the Explosives Act.

The incident prompted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to order an inquiry by the Crime Investigation Department of the West Bengal Police.

