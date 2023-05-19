Home States Odisha

Suspected to be a thief, man beaten to death in Odisha

As soon as police got to know,  a team reached the village and rescued the man.

Published: 19th May 2023

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a ghastly incident, a man was beaten to death allegedly by residents of Chingjudighai village under Purusotompur police limits in Ganjam district on Thursday. Sources said,  at around 4 am on the day, a resident of the village saw an unknown person near a house.

Soon he raised an alarm and overpowered the man along with other residents. Since the man was a stranger, all of them suspected him to be a thief and attacked him even when he was pleading innocence. They reportedly beat him till he fell unconscious.

As soon as the police got to know,  a team reached the village and rescued the man. He was admitted to Purusotompur Hospital but even before his treatment started, he breathed his last. A case has been registered, said IIC PR Chotray. Upon investigation, the man was identified as Bahuda Sahoo (40) of  Baruapada village under Gadishagada police limits in Puri district. However, the purpose of his visit to the village is yet not known, the IIC added.  After the incident, many villagers reportedly fled to unknown places to avoid police action. The body has been sent for autopsy.

