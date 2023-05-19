‘Touch the PACS’ campaign to meet crop loan target in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the state government targeting to disburse crop loan of Rs 9,500 crore during Kharif-2023, the Cooperation department has planned to launch a 15-day campaign called ‘Touch the PACS’ from May 20 to June 24.

The aim of the campaign is to take stock of the preparations made by individual societies for kharif lending operation and pep up the societies’ staff to meet the target.

All field functionaries of the department working in the offices of the deputy registrar of cooperative societies (DRCS), assistant registrar of cooperative societies (ARCS) and in block offices are asked to visit allotted Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS) and Large Size Adivasi Multi-Purpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPCS) and review their activities.

The PACS and LAMPS which have been functioning as the last tier of the short-term cooperative credit structure extending agricultural credit to the farmer members not only for short-term seasonal agricultural operation but for creation of long-term agricultural assets as well are found wanting in the core business as most of the time the societies are busy in paddy procurement.

The registrar of cooperative societies has drawn the attention of the state government to the difficulties faced by the primary societies in lending operation, timely collection of loans and maintenance of records as the limited staff of the societies are assigned the humongous job of paddy procurement.

In a letter to all divisional DRCS and circle ARCS, principal secretary Cooperation Sanjeeb Chadha has asked them to ensure that all the PACS/LAMPCS are covered by team of officials under their disposition.

Enclosing designed performa, Chadha directed that the supervision is to be done scrupulously and soft copies of report along with photographs of visits are to be reported to the directorate. At the end of the campaign a final report is to be submitted to the directorate and the department as well, he added.

The PACS/LAMPS play a pivotal role in growth of agricultural production of the state by providing agricultural inputs such as certified seeds, fertilisers and pesticides to the farmers at government fixed rates. Better functioning of these institutions is key to overall agricultural growth and welfare of the farming community of our state, the letter said.

