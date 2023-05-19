Two killed, 17 injured in separate road accidents in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two persons were killed and 17 others sustained an injury in two separate road mishaps in Ganjam district on Thursday.As per reports, two youths from Hinjili riding a scooty were hit by a private bus bound for Berhampur near Saru Chowk. Such was the force of the accident that the two along with the scooty were thrown to a distance. Though they were rushed to MKCGMCH with injuries, the doctors declared one of them brought dead while the other one is under treatment.The deceased was identified as Roshan Behera (23). Police have seized the bus and scooty.

In another incident, one person died and as many as 16 others of a marriage party travelling in a pick up van were injured after the vehicle overturned near Kalinjipalli village under Khalikote police limits. The injured were taken to Begunia hospital but the doctors declared one of them brought dead and referred the others to MKCGMCH. The deceased is Pravat Pradhan (24).

Sources said all the 17 are from Talabarie village under Banapur police station limits who reached Kalinjipalli village under the Khallikote police station limits on Wednesday night to see off the bride. On the wee hours of Thursday, they were returning home when the mishap occurred at Beguniapada-Barida main road.

