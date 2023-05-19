Home States Odisha

Two killed, 17 injured in separate road accidents in Odisha

Though they were rushed to MKCGMCH with injuries, the doctors declared one of them brought dead while the other one is under treatment.

Published: 19th May 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two persons were killed and 17 others sustained an injury in two separate road mishaps in Ganjam district on Thursday.As per reports, two youths from Hinjili riding a scooty were hit by a private bus bound for Berhampur near Saru Chowk. Such was the force of the accident that the two along with the scooty were thrown to a distance. Though they were rushed to MKCGMCH with injuries, the doctors declared one of them brought dead while the other one is under treatment.The deceased was identified as Roshan Behera (23). Police have seized the bus and scooty.

In another incident, one person died and as many as 16 others of a marriage party travelling in a pick up van were injured after the vehicle overturned near Kalinjipalli village under Khalikote police limits. The injured were taken to Begunia hospital but the doctors declared one of them brought dead and referred the others to MKCGMCH. The deceased is Pravat Pradhan (24).

Sources said all the 17 are from Talabarie village under Banapur police station limits who reached Kalinjipalli village under the Khallikote police station limits on Wednesday night to see off the bride. On the wee hours of Thursday, they were returning home when the mishap occurred at Beguniapada-Barida main road.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accidents Odisha road accidents
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp