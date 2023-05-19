Vande Bharat, a symbol of new, aspirational India: PM Modi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the Vande Bharat Express a symbol of modern and aspirational India and an engine of development taking forward the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

Flagging off Odisha’s first Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah through video conferencing from Delhi, the prime minister said, “The Indian Railway connects and weaves everyone together in a thread and Vande Bharat Express will move forward with the same idea and thought. So far 15 Vande Bharats have been introduced in various states giving a push to the economy. The new train will strengthen the spiritual and cultural connection between Odisha and West Bengal.”

The PM also dedicated and laid the foundation stone for several railway projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in the state. He laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations and inaugurated 100 per cent electrification of the rail network in Odisha, doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh rail line, Angul-Sukinda and Bichhupali-Jhartarbha new broad gauge rail lines and the third line connecting Manoharpur-Rourkela-Jharsuguda-Jamga.

“The policy of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is benefiting the states that lagged behind in development. Balanced development of states is equally necessary for the rapid rise of India. The nation’s endeavor is that no state should drag in the race of development due to lack of resources. The country is moving with the spirit of ‘Jan Seva hi Prabhu Seva’ (service of people is the service of god),” Modi said.

The PM said not only is the Centre paying full attention to ensure that Odisha can successfully combat natural calamities, the government has also significantly increased the budget for railways in the state in last nine years. New railway lines of around 120 km are being built now as against only 20 km before 2014. Doubling of lines has improved from less than 20 km a year to 300 km in 2022-23. The long pending projects like Khurda-Balangir and Haridaspur-Paradip lines are being completed rapidly, he said.

