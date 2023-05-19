Home States Odisha

Vigilance nabs Bhanjanagar ACSO over assets case

Sahu was found in possession of disproportionate assets, 139 percent higher than his known sources of income.

Published: 19th May 2023 10:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Additional civil supplies officer (ACSO), Bhanjanagar, Sanjay Kumar Sahu was arrested by Vigilance sleuths on Thursday following raids on his house and office on charges of amassing disproportionate assets against his known source of income.

The raids were conducted on the basis of a search warrant issued by a special vigilance judge, Dhenkanal.
During raids, the vigilance sleuths unearthed immovable assets of Sahu and his family members which included two 3-BHK flats and a building and three plots in Bhubaneswar. Besides, bank, postal and insurance deposits of over Rs 21.57 lakh, 200-gram gold jewellery, one four-wheeler (Honda City car) worth Rs 13.19 lakh, two two-wheelers and household articles worth approx Rs 8 lakh were also seized.

Sahu was found in possession of disproportionate assets, 139 per cent higher than his known sources of income. A case has been registered against him under sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) PC Amendment Act, 2018, said vigilance sources. Sahu was forwarded to the court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Dhenkanal on the day.

