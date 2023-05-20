5T secy reviews projects during Kalahandi tour

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: 5T secretary VK Pandian reviewed various ongoing development projects in Kalahandi district on Friday.On a two-day visit to the district, Pandian reviewed the progress of work on Utkela airstrip and visited the site of Sandol medium irrigation project in Narla block. The 5T secretary visited Asha Sagar at Bhawanipatna and reviewed the plans to beautify the pond. He also went to Lankeswari temple and Biju stadium at Junagarh.

He visited the 10th century Shiva temple at Belkhandi and held discussion with the locals on development of the shrine. Pandian interacted with women members of Mission Shakti at Belkhandi and Narla.Later in the day, he visited Kalahandi University at Bhawanipatna and held discussion with the vice-chancellor and alumni members on construction of an administrative block, smart classrooms in each department and modernisation of laboratories in the varsity.The 5T secretary is scheduled to review the proposed eco-tourism development of Pipal Nala project at Bhatangpadar.

