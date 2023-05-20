Home States Odisha

Cuttack goes dark as Nor’wester wreaks havoc

The defunct 33 KV power supply line is expected to be restored within half-an-hour. After restoration of the electric line, the 11 KV and LT lines will be charged, he said.

An uprooted tree near chief justice residence at VIP Road in Cuttack I Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A Nor’wester plunged Cuttack city into darkness for over four hours on Friday.Wind with gusts up to 100 km per hour accompanied with lightning prevailed for over 45 minutes in the city where several trees and electric poles were uprooted in different localities. Even as no casualties were reported, power supply was snapped to the entire city as a 33 KV line supplying electricity from Bidanasi sub-station was rendered defunct after a tree got uprooted and fell on it.

“We have engaged a hydra machine to cut the tree and shift its trunk which fell on the 33 KV line. We suspect some insulators might have got punctured due to lighting. We are trying to restore the 33 KV line first. Once the defunct line is restored, we shall check the insulators,” said superintending engineer, TPCODL Debasish Patnaik. The defunct 33 KV power supply line is expected to be restored within half-an-hour. After restoration of the electric line, the 11 KV and LT lines will be charged, he said.

