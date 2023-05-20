HC quashes OPSC merit list for 796 ASO posts

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday quashed the merit list notified by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) after conducting written examination for recruitment of 796 assistant section officers (ASOs) in Group B posts of the Odisha Secretariat Service.

Written examination for the post was held on August 27, 2022 with as many as 1,48, 888 candidates appearing for it. On November 7, 2022, OPSC notified a merit list selecting 1,104 candidates for document verification and skill test, which was approximately 1.5 times of the 796 vacancies advertised.But on November 25, Rajat Kumar Mishra and four others, who were not among the shortlisted candidates filed a petition challenging introduction of cut-off marks for different subjects for preparing merit list after the written examination.

Acting on it Justice AK Mohapatra issued an interim order on December 2, 2022, allowing selection for the posts as per schedule, but staying final merit list till the next date. Thereafter hearing all parties involved, Justice Mohapatra kept judgment reserved on February 10, 2022.Delivering the judgment after three months, Justice Mohapatra directed OPSC to prepare the merit list afresh on the basis of aggregate marks secured by the candidates in the written examination and notify it within two months.

He quashed the merit list on the ground that the Odisha Secretariat Service (Method of Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2016, were not followed while preparing it.Senior Advocate Manoj Mishra arguing on behalf of the petitioners contended that OPSC had at a later stage of examination adopted a new mechanism - subjectwise minimum qualifying marks for the examination - which is not there in the relevant Rules, as well as in the schedule appended to the Rules.

The OPSC had no jurisdiction to lay down any standard or basis for selection as it would amount to legislating a rule of selection. Therefore, the procedure adopted for preparing the merit list was illegal and arbitrary and not tenable in the eye of law, Mishra argued.

The OPSC contended that the state government had authorised it to fix qualifying marks in any or all subjects of the examination. The government also contended that OPSC had the competence to prescribe cut-off marks in all or four subjects, and cannot be questioned under judicial review of the high court on facts and circumstances.However, Justice Mohapatra rejected the counter arguments of both the OPSC and the state government.

