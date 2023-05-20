HSC pass percentage rises, but low grades fuel concern

Diana Sahu and Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: The annual high school certificate (HSC) examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha has recorded a pass percentage of 96.4 this year, highest in the history of BSE and higher than this year’s Class-X result of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Bhubaneswar region.

The achievement, though, comes with a flipside. Although the pass percentage is at an all-time high, this year the number of students scoring A1 rank (90 per cent or higher) has come down by 50 per cent compared to 2022. This apart the number of students in the lower grades of D (higher than 40 per cent but less than 50 per cent) and E (higher than 33 per cent but less than 40 per cent) has increased by two to three times compared to 2022.

As per BSE, only 4,158 students secured A1 grade, around half of 8,119 last year. On the contrary while 59,254 students had got a D grade in 2022, the number shot up to a whopping 95,006 this year. And, 61,474 students got an E grade this year against only 14,650 in 2022.

Secretary of Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association (OSSTA) Prakash Chandra Mohanty attributed the trend to the summative assessment (SA) method, which is designed to ensure high pass percentage. The SA system, which involves two tests in Class X, was introduced last year as a measure to mitigate Covid pandemic-like situations where exams had to be completely cancelled. Besides, there are three quarterly exams for internal assessment. The BSE has formulated a weightage-based module from each tests to evaluate and give final grades.

“For every subject, the student appears for the 100-mark examination in the 50:30:20 module which is 50 marks for objective questions (1 mark for each of the 50 questions), 30 for subjective (three questions with 10 marks each) and 20 for the formative assessment. The large number of objective questions and formative assessment where one can get 20/20 marks makes fetching the basic 35 (pass) percentage easier even for an average student,” Mohanty said, adding since the evaluation method was introduced, the pass percentage has risen to 90 per cent. Last year, it was 90.5 per cent.

Further, in this year’s evaluation, every student got grace marks of 17 in the social science paper due to wrong questions. Educationists are divided on the higher pass percentage. Joint director of DHSE Sanatan Panda, who had won the National Award for Innovation in Educational Administration, said this is a welcome and encouraging change as a high pass percentage ensures students remain in the education system which, otherwise, would not have been possible had they failed in Class X. Cuttack-based educationist Rama Krishna Mishra said the result is indicative of poor quality of education in government schools. “Students’ ability to learn should be enhanced with good quality teaching,” he suggested.

Secretary of School and Mass Education department Aswathy S said last year the number of A1 grade holders was high because of a relaxed method of evaluation adopted due to Covid. “However, the rise in number of students with lower grades this time is a matter of concern and the department is already working on it,” she said.

Dismay in achievement

Only 4,158 students secured A1 grade this year against 8,119 last year

95,006 students secured D grade

61,474 got E grade against 14650 last year

BHUBANESWAR/CUTTACK: The annual high school certificate (HSC) examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) in Odisha has recorded a pass percentage of 96.4 this year, highest in the history of BSE and higher than this year’s Class-X result of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Bhubaneswar region. The achievement, though, comes with a flipside. Although the pass percentage is at an all-time high, this year the number of students scoring A1 rank (90 per cent or higher) has come down by 50 per cent compared to 2022. This apart the number of students in the lower grades of D (higher than 40 per cent but less than 50 per cent) and E (higher than 33 per cent but less than 40 per cent) has increased by two to three times compared to 2022. As per BSE, only 4,158 students secured A1 grade, around half of 8,119 last year. On the contrary while 59,254 students had got a D grade in 2022, the number shot up to a whopping 95,006 this year. And, 61,474 students got an E grade this year against only 14,650 in 2022.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Secretary of Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association (OSSTA) Prakash Chandra Mohanty attributed the trend to the summative assessment (SA) method, which is designed to ensure high pass percentage. The SA system, which involves two tests in Class X, was introduced last year as a measure to mitigate Covid pandemic-like situations where exams had to be completely cancelled. Besides, there are three quarterly exams for internal assessment. The BSE has formulated a weightage-based module from each tests to evaluate and give final grades. “For every subject, the student appears for the 100-mark examination in the 50:30:20 module which is 50 marks for objective questions (1 mark for each of the 50 questions), 30 for subjective (three questions with 10 marks each) and 20 for the formative assessment. The large number of objective questions and formative assessment where one can get 20/20 marks makes fetching the basic 35 (pass) percentage easier even for an average student,” Mohanty said, adding since the evaluation method was introduced, the pass percentage has risen to 90 per cent. Last year, it was 90.5 per cent. Further, in this year’s evaluation, every student got grace marks of 17 in the social science paper due to wrong questions. Educationists are divided on the higher pass percentage. Joint director of DHSE Sanatan Panda, who had won the National Award for Innovation in Educational Administration, said this is a welcome and encouraging change as a high pass percentage ensures students remain in the education system which, otherwise, would not have been possible had they failed in Class X. Cuttack-based educationist Rama Krishna Mishra said the result is indicative of poor quality of education in government schools. “Students’ ability to learn should be enhanced with good quality teaching,” he suggested. Secretary of School and Mass Education department Aswathy S said last year the number of A1 grade holders was high because of a relaxed method of evaluation adopted due to Covid. “However, the rise in number of students with lower grades this time is a matter of concern and the department is already working on it,” she said. Dismay in achievement Only 4,158 students secured A1 grade this year against 8,119 last year 95,006 students secured D grade 61,474 got E grade against 14650 last year