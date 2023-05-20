Naveen to skip Siddu,DKS swearing-in

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as attempts to form an anti-BJP front received a boost with the massive victory of Congress in Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has once again clarified his intentions of not aligning with any such faction by deciding to skip the swearing-in ceremony of the southern state’s new cabinet at Bengaluru on Saturday.

Highly placed sources said the chief minister is unlikely to attend the swearing-in ceremony at Bengaluru. He is also not going to send any minister from Odisha to attend the function as his representative. Naveen was invited to the swearing-in ceremony of the Congress ministry at Bengaluru along with chief ministers of 11 other non-BJP ruled states. The swearing-in ceremony is being seen as a show of strength by the Congress as several non-BJP chief ministers and leaders have either already reached Bengaluru or have given their consent to attend the function.

Though the anti-BJP camp has kept engaging with Naveen before every general election, the BJD supremo has so far rejected all such overtures citing the equidistance policy followed by his party. The chief minister had made it clear he has no plans to join any anti-BJP front ahead of the next elections after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on May 11. However, his speech at the inaugural ceremony of Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express on Thursday where he heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further strengthened speculations on BJD’s course of action. Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday slammed the ruling BJD for taking a pro-BJP stance whenever necessary. Targeting the chief minister over his meeting with the prime minister two days after meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here, OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak said Naveen’s statement at the inauguration ceremony of Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express has raised many eyebrows.

The Congress leader alleged there is an understanding between BJD and BJP. “Both the parties are like brothers. However, they are pretending to be opposed to each other in order to mislead people,” he added. Claiming that many BJD leaders are involved in corruption cases, the OPCC chief said the BJD president’s New Delhi visit was aimed at clarifying to the prime minister his party is not going to join the proposed third front. However, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra dismissed the allegations saying there is no confusion in BJD as the party is quite clear on its course of action.

