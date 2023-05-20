Home States Odisha

Naveen to skip Siddu,DKS swearing-in

The Congress leader alleged there is an understanding between BJD and BJP.

Published: 20th May 2023 03:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as attempts to form an anti-BJP front received a boost with the massive victory of Congress in Karnataka Assembly elections, Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has once again clarified his intentions of not aligning with any such faction by deciding to skip the swearing-in ceremony of the southern state’s new cabinet at Bengaluru on Saturday.

Highly placed sources said the chief minister is unlikely to attend the swearing-in ceremony at Bengaluru. He is also not going to send any minister from Odisha to attend the function as his representative. Naveen was invited to the swearing-in ceremony of the Congress ministry at Bengaluru along with chief ministers of 11 other non-BJP ruled states. The swearing-in ceremony is being seen as a show of strength by the Congress as several non-BJP chief ministers and leaders have either already reached Bengaluru or have given their consent to attend the function.

Though the anti-BJP camp has kept engaging with Naveen before every general election, the BJD supremo has so far rejected all such overtures citing the equidistance policy followed by his party. The chief minister had made it clear he has no plans to join any anti-BJP front ahead of the next elections after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi on May 11. However, his speech at the inaugural ceremony of Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express on Thursday where he heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further strengthened speculations on BJD’s course of action. Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday slammed the ruling BJD for taking a pro-BJP stance whenever necessary. Targeting the chief minister over his meeting with the prime minister two days after meeting Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here, OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak said Naveen’s statement at the inauguration ceremony of Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express has raised many eyebrows.

The Congress leader alleged there is an understanding between BJD and BJP. “Both the parties are like brothers. However, they are pretending to be opposed to each other in order to mislead people,” he added. Claiming that many BJD leaders are involved in corruption cases, the OPCC chief said the BJD president’s New Delhi visit was aimed at clarifying to the prime minister his party is not going to join the proposed third front. However, senior BJD leader Debi Prasad Mishra dismissed the allegations saying there is no confusion in BJD as the party is quite clear on its course of action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp