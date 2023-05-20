Shreyashri tops HSC with 98.33 per cent

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Having secured 590 out of 600 marks in the high school certificate (HSC) examination this year, Shreyashri Jena stands right on top of the chart with a 98.33 per cent score.A student of Panchayat High School, Rampur, her achievement of being the state topper came to fore on Friday as congratulatory messages poured in.

A beaming Shreyashri said she wants to pursue higher education in science and become a doctor in the future. “Health sector is one of the basic requirements and so I want to become a doctor and serve people,” said an elated Shreyashri. Sharing her success mantra, the matric topper said she used to study for long hours to ace the exams.

“I never pressurised myself to study for the examination. I always took it as a challenge to complete one chapter in a day so that there was no burden on me. I used to study for three to four hours a day and two hours extra during the exams,” she added.

As many as 355 students of all ten blocks in Jajpur district have obtained A1 in this year’s matriculation examination of which 153 students belong to Bari block.The district has meanwhile registered pass percentage of 96.45 in the annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination this year.

