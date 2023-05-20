Two fake journos held with ganja

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Padwa police in Koraput district arrested two persons for transporting ganja in a car by posing as journalists from near Badadebata chowk on Thursday night.The accused are Milind Chiktey and Subham Sanjay Sindhe of Aurangabad in Maharashtra. Around 151 kg of ganja packed in seven bags were seized from their possession.

Sources said the accused duo was on way to Maharashtra via Jeypore in an SUV which had ‘Press’ written on its registration plate. A police team intercepted them near Badadebata chowk.Initially, the smugglers tried to evade search by identifying themselves as journalists. But police apprehended them after finding the contraband inside their vehicle. The car driver managed to flee the spot.Nandapur SDPO Sanjaya Mohapatra said the accused duo was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.

