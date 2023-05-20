Home States Odisha

Two fake journos held with ganja

Sources said the accused duo was on way to Maharashtra via Jeypore in an SUV which had ‘Press’ written on its registration plate.

Published: 20th May 2023 03:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

The vehicle in which ganja was being smuggled by the accused I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Padwa police in Koraput district arrested two persons for transporting ganja in a car by posing as journalists from near Badadebata chowk on Thursday night.The accused are Milind Chiktey and Subham Sanjay Sindhe of Aurangabad in Maharashtra. Around 151 kg of ganja packed in seven bags were seized from their possession.

Sources said the accused duo was on way to Maharashtra via Jeypore in an SUV which had ‘Press’ written on its registration plate. A police team intercepted them near Badadebata chowk.Initially, the smugglers tried to evade search by identifying themselves as journalists. But police apprehended them after finding the contraband inside their vehicle. The car driver managed to flee the spot.Nandapur SDPO Sanjaya Mohapatra said the accused duo was produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp