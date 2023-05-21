HSC Examination result: A migrant worker’s dream comes true in Odisha  

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Migrant labourer Krushna Gouda’s daughter Priyanka has laid the foundation of the dream that her father has seen for her by scoring 90 pc marks and an A1 grade.

A resident of Nandigoro village in Dharakote of Ganjam district, Krushna - a school dropout - works as a labourer in Surat while his wife, daughter and son stay in the village here.

Priyanka and her brother study in the government high school in Dharakote. Realising the efforts of her parents in educating them, Priyanka studied round the clock in Class X to score high.

“In the Class IX test, I had not performed well which had disappointed my father. He had then told me that except education there is nothing we can depend on for a better life. As HSC is the first step for a bright career, I studied hard to get the A1,” said the girl.

Priyanka wants to become a pilot in the future and wants to pursue science education for that purpose. She feels government schools are no less than private schools and it is a student’s own effort that bears the result. Her parents thanked her school teachers for their guidance.

Mother scores B2 grade, son gets D

Sujata Nayak waited for over three decades to write the HSC examination. The 47-year-old woman of Daringbadi, Kandhamal, wrote the examination this year along with her son Ayush Nayak and scored more than him.

Sujata Nayak

An SHG member under Mission Shakti, Sujata said she was always determined to clear the matriculation exam but she had to drop out because of her family’s poor condition. “Subsequently, family responsibilities took over my time.

After joining Mission Shakti, I came to know of the Odisha State Open Schooling and enrolled for the matric exam through the correspondence system,” said Sujata who is a mother of four. Under the correspondence method, study materials were provided to her by the institution.

She studied along with her eldest son Ayush, a student of Lal Bahadur Vidyapeeth at Daringbadi, and appeared for the examination. While Sujata scored 346 marks out of 600, her son got 258. She got a B2 and Ayush a D grade. She credits her husband Bikram, a mason, for her success. “He had always forced me to at least complete my matriculation. I finally could this year,” she said, adding that there is no age bar for learning.





