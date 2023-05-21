Home States Odisha

Empty Mo Bus in Odisha catches fire

An empty non-AC Mo Bus was reduced to ashes after it caught fire near the TCI square here on Saturday forenoon.  

Published: 21st May 2023 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2023 12:16 PM

The bus that caught fire on Saturday forenoon | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  An empty non-AC Mo Bus was reduced to ashes after it caught fire near the TCI square here on Saturday forenoon. Rourkela ADM and Rourkela Municipal Corporation commissioner Dr Subhankhar Mohapatra said after the bus developed some technical fault the driver was taking it to the depot for necessary repair.

“The bus was vacated of passengers who were sent in a replacement bus, at around 10.30 am. As the driver was taking the bus to the depot,  he noticed smoke and flame in the engine bonnet,” Mohapatra said, adding, the vehicle was stopped alongside the road and the driver tried to douse the fire using a portable fire extinguisher. When the fire could not be controlled, fire tenders were called. But by then, the bus was fully damaged. 

The ADM said a spot inquiry was taken up and the bus manufacturer and technical team were asked to conduct a detailed inquiry to ascertain the reason for the fire.  Allaying the fears of commuters, Mohapatra said the Mo Bus service has become very popular in Rourkela and said it is completely safe and secure to travel in any of the buses of the fleet. “All safety protocols were followed,” he added. 

