HSC examination results: A sister’s helping hand for brother

Deba Prasad Dash By

Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: When Prasanna Kumar Padhy, a student of Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir at Balimela in Malkangiri, passed the HSC examination with an A1 grade, his sister Priyanka could not be happier. Prasanna has scored 544 marks of the total 600.

Priyanka, who studies Economics in Plus III first year in Balimela College, has been meeting her brother’s education expenses for the last few years by tutoring children. When their father Sibaram Padhy died in a road accident in 2012, Priyanka was in Class VI and Prasanna was a toddler. Their mother Sunanda is a housewife.

Although their uncle extended a helping hand to the family, the help was discontinued three years back when he passed away. Left with no other option, Priyanka started giving tuition to children for a meagre Rs 400.

When her students did well, more children started coming to her for tuition. “It is because of my sister’s help and guidance that I have managed to get good grades in HSC,” said Prasanna who aspires to become a doctor.

Priyanka now wants to complete her education and take up a part-time job to meet Prasanna’s higher education needs and family expenses.

