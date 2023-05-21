Kendrapara villagers living on proposed AM/NS plant site demand land pattas

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Farmers of seaside villages under Kendrapara’s Mahakalapada block, residing on the proposed steel plant site of Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS), on Saturday demanded the district administration to grant them land pattas under the Forest Rights Act.

Briefing media persons, Krushak sabha president Gayadhar Dhal said most villages under Ramanagar, Kharinashi and Batighar panchayats are covered with mangrove forests. “Under the Forest Rights Act, no forest land can be given to anyone until all rights of the people residing in the area, are recognised and their consent received. This is the requirement of law, acknowledged by an Environment Ministry order of August 3, 2009,” he added.

Farmers’ leader of Batighar panchayat Asit Mirdha said around 3,000 farmers had applied for land pattas before the tehsildar a decade back but they are yet to receive the documents for the same.

“After getting the pattas, farmers are entitled to receive proper compensation in lieu of their lands. We are not against the establishment of a steel plant in the district but we demand proper compensation for the purpose,” he added.

This forested area is primarily known for its betel, cashew and paddy cultivation. Besides, it also provides fuel, housing materials and other forest produce to the people. The nearby Jamboo and Gobari rivers are the only source of sustenance for the local fishermen of the area, claimed a farmers’ leader Kaliprasan Nayak.

Kendrapara sub-collector Niranjan Behera said the district administration had granted land pattas to many people under the Forest Rights Act and rejected the claims of those not eligible.

Background

March 3, 2021 - State govt signs MoU with AM/NS for setting up 12 MT steel plant in the district

August 21, 2021 - Executive chairman, AM/NS, Lakshmi Niwas Mittal visits site

AM/NS India recently announces establishment of 24 MT steel plant in K’para at `1.02 lakh cr

April 27, 2023 - 5T secy VK Pandian, industry secy Hemant Sharma visit steel plant site

