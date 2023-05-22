5Tsecretary reviews progress of projects in Nuapada district in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 23 higher secondary schools and seven colleges of Nuapada district will be taken up for development under the 5T initiative of the state government. The decision was taken by the government on Sunday after the visit of 5T secretary VK Pandian to Nuapada to review the progress of various development projects in the district.

On the day, the 5T secretary visited Nuapada, Sinapali, Khariar, Boden and Komna blocks and reviewed various projects. He also interacted with the people about their problems. Pandian held discussions with the engineers of the Water Resources department on plans to expand the area of the Gadramal lift irrigation project. Under this project, 819 hectares of land is being irrigated while 1,630 farmer families are benefitting from it. He directed the district administration to prepare a report in this regard and submit it at the earliest.

Similarly, he held discussions with officials on the possibility of irrigation in Konabira. He directed the administration to submit a detailed report for a mega lift project there.

The 5T secretary also visited several temples in the district and held talks with servitors and local residents on the transformation of these shrines. He also reviewed ‘Ama Hospital’ programme at the district headquarters hospital. Pandian visited the under-construction model bus stand at Nuapada and was directed to complete it within the stipulated time.

