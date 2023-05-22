Bargarh-Nawapara railway line among 2 notified by Centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Railways has notified construction of two new railway projects in the state. The projects are the much awaited Bargarh-Nawapara rail line and Talcher-Angul new line.As per the notification, the 142 km Bargarh-Nawapara new broad gauge line and 16.5 km Talcher-Angul line with Y-connection at Talcher will be treated as special projects. The proposed Bargarh-Nawapara new line had kicked off a political storm during the Padampur by-election last year with the state government blaming the Railway Ministry for dropping the project citing financial unviability.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with many BJD leaders and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu had taken a dig at the Centre and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over prolonged delay in execution of the project. Although survey for a new line between Bargarh Road and Nawapara Road via Padampur was completed in 2018-19, the project was shelved in 2019 after it was found to be financially unviable.

After the issue was raised in Rajya Sabha last year, the Railway Ministry informed the Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Limited (ORIDL), a joint venture of the state government with 51 per cent stake and the ministry of railways with 49 per cent, has been formed for preparation of a DPR factoring conditions, including the land cost. The state government has already given its consent to bear the cost of land and pledged `300 crore towards construction of the project so that it becomes more lucrative for Indian Railways to sanction it. It has a rate of return (RoR) of 17.31 per cent as per a study undertaken by East Coast Railway (ECoR).

Similarly, the Talcher-Angul rail corridor will improve faster movement of rakes to Paradip and Dhamra ports, decongest rail network and also reduce transportation cost considerably.Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railways Minister for the two projects. The approved new lines will provide important communication links to the people and act as a potential catalyst for the rapid economic development of the mineral rich region and western Odisha, he said.

BHUBANESWAR: The Ministry of Railways has notified construction of two new railway projects in the state. The projects are the much awaited Bargarh-Nawapara rail line and Talcher-Angul new line.As per the notification, the 142 km Bargarh-Nawapara new broad gauge line and 16.5 km Talcher-Angul line with Y-connection at Talcher will be treated as special projects. The proposed Bargarh-Nawapara new line had kicked off a political storm during the Padampur by-election last year with the state government blaming the Railway Ministry for dropping the project citing financial unviability. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with many BJD leaders and Transport Minister Tukuni Sahu had taken a dig at the Centre and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over prolonged delay in execution of the project. Although survey for a new line between Bargarh Road and Nawapara Road via Padampur was completed in 2018-19, the project was shelved in 2019 after it was found to be financially unviable. After the issue was raised in Rajya Sabha last year, the Railway Ministry informed the Odisha Rail Infrastructure Development Limited (ORIDL), a joint venture of the state government with 51 per cent stake and the ministry of railways with 49 per cent, has been formed for preparation of a DPR factoring conditions, including the land cost. The state government has already given its consent to bear the cost of land and pledged `300 crore towards construction of the project so that it becomes more lucrative for Indian Railways to sanction it. It has a rate of return (RoR) of 17.31 per cent as per a study undertaken by East Coast Railway (ECoR).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Similarly, the Talcher-Angul rail corridor will improve faster movement of rakes to Paradip and Dhamra ports, decongest rail network and also reduce transportation cost considerably.Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railways Minister for the two projects. The approved new lines will provide important communication links to the people and act as a potential catalyst for the rapid economic development of the mineral rich region and western Odisha, he said.