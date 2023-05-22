BMC starts commissioning trommels for biomining in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started commissioning equipment for the much-awaited biomining project at Bhuasuni dump yard near Daruthenga to clear around 16 lakh tonnes of solid waste from the site.

Work on the project was started around one-and-a-half years back. Two agencies - Jagruti and Jan Adhar Sevabhavi Sanstha - will carry out the work at the dump yard in a joint venture (JV) with BMC. “Two trommels to be used to process the legacy waste have already been moved to the site and are being commissioned.

The process of bio-culture spray and waste screening will start soon after which the biomining work will be taken up in a full-fledged manner from June,” said BMC additional commissioner Suvendu Kumar Sahoo. The civic body’s officials said the cooperation of residents of Daruthenga village has been sought for the smooth processing of the waste.

The around Rs 103 crore waste processing project was initiated by BMC back in December 2021. After signing the MoU with the civic body, the agencies roped in for the project, had completed ancillary activities such as procurement of machinery, construction of site office, testing of ambient air quality, groundwater condition, soil condition and other survey works.

The project, however, hit a major roadblock following protests by locals who demanded immediate scrapping of waste dumping at the site, located close to their village. The civic body took time till May this year and stopped garbage transport to the dump yard from May 17. BMC sources said at least 2,000 tonnes of waste will be processed at the site on a daily basis to complete the project in 36 months.

