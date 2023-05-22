Home States Odisha

DASC meet in Odisha deferred, officials prepare plan

The DASC discusses and approves crop programme, targets of beneficiary farmers for agriculture schemes and loans.

Published: 22nd May 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Farming-Agriculture

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as the district agriculture strategy committee (DASC) meeting is likely to be further deferred till the first week of June the agriculture authorities in the rain-fed Sundargarh district, relying on assumptions, are preparing crop plans and implementation of various agriculture schemes.  

The DASC discusses and approves crop programmes and targets of beneficiary farmers for agriculture schemes and loans. Normally, the body finalises the agriculture strategy for the district in advance after receiving the target from the state. However, the state-level strategy meeting could not be conducted so far.  Sources said they have begun preparation assuming the last kharif season’s strategy as the basis with flexibility to incorporate new changes. Accordingly, it has been planned to earmark paddy farming for 2.04 lakh hectares (ha) and non-paddy for the rest of 1.05 lakh ha.  

In-charge chief district agriculture officer Harihar Naik said preparations are underway for the upcoming kharif season, adding the district has pre-positioned 9,941 quintals of paddy seed against a distribution target of about 14,000 quintal.

Naik said various activities to benefit farmers under the Integrate Farming System programme are underway, while the formation of 2,268 joint liabilities groups under the Bhoomihina Agriculturist Loan & Resources Augmentation Model Yojana is also in process. He said for the upcoming kharif about 4,500 farmers would be included in the multiplication of their farm income.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DASC meeting
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp