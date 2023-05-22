DASC meet in Odisha deferred, officials prepare plan

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as the district agriculture strategy committee (DASC) meeting is likely to be further deferred till the first week of June the agriculture authorities in the rain-fed Sundargarh district, relying on assumptions, are preparing crop plans and implementation of various agriculture schemes.

The DASC discusses and approves crop programmes and targets of beneficiary farmers for agriculture schemes and loans. Normally, the body finalises the agriculture strategy for the district in advance after receiving the target from the state. However, the state-level strategy meeting could not be conducted so far. Sources said they have begun preparation assuming the last kharif season’s strategy as the basis with flexibility to incorporate new changes. Accordingly, it has been planned to earmark paddy farming for 2.04 lakh hectares (ha) and non-paddy for the rest of 1.05 lakh ha.

In-charge chief district agriculture officer Harihar Naik said preparations are underway for the upcoming kharif season, adding the district has pre-positioned 9,941 quintals of paddy seed against a distribution target of about 14,000 quintal.

Naik said various activities to benefit farmers under the Integrate Farming System programme are underway, while the formation of 2,268 joint liabilities groups under the Bhoomihina Agriculturist Loan & Resources Augmentation Model Yojana is also in process. He said for the upcoming kharif about 4,500 farmers would be included in the multiplication of their farm income.

