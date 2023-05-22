Home States Odisha

Heat torment to continue in Odisha: IMD

While Bhubaneswar recorded 80 per cent relative humidity at 5.30 pm, it was 75 per cent in Cuttack.

Published: 22nd May 2023

Children use a cloth to shield themselves from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, at Sangam in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sweltering heat, which has made lives miserable for people in the state, is expected to prevail for four to five more days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

“There will be no large change in day temperature at many places in the state during the next five days. The mercury level is expected to be 42 degree Celsius or more at a few places during the period in Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Jharsuguda and Bargarh districts,” said the national weather forecaster.

At least 14 places recorded 40 degree Celsius or more on Sunday. Sambalpur was the hottest at 43.3 degree followed by Hirakud at 42.8 degree and Boudh at 42.6 degree. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 39.5 degree and 37.5 degree respectively on the day.

“A few places in interior districts will continue to experience hot weather conditions due to lack of significant thundershower activity,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das.

