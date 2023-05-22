Heat torment to continue in Odisha: IMD

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sweltering heat, which has made lives miserable for people in the state, is expected to prevail for four to five more days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

“There will be no large change in day temperature at many places in the state during the next five days. The mercury level is expected to be 42 degree Celsius or more at a few places during the period in Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Jharsuguda and Bargarh districts,” said the national weather forecaster.

At least 14 places recorded 40 degree Celsius or more on Sunday. Sambalpur was the hottest at 43.3 degree followed by Hirakud at 42.8 degree and Boudh at 42.6 degree. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 39.5 degree and 37.5 degree respectively on the day.

The humidity made the weather unpleasant in the twin city. While Bhubaneswar recorded 80 per cent relative humidity at 5.30 pm, it was 75 per cent in Cuttack.

“A few places in interior districts will continue to experience hot weather conditions due to lack of significant thundershower activity,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das.

