St Xavier’s, KWS students excel in CBSE Board exams in Odisha

In the Class X exams, around 30 per cent students secured more than 90 per cent marks.

Published: 22nd May 2023

Abhipsa Mohanty

Abhipsa Mohanty of Class X who topped the group schools securing 98.8 per cent being awarded with an appreciation certificate and cash prize of Rs 10,000.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students of St Xavier’s Group of Schools and Krishnamurty World School (KWS) in Cuttack have performed exceedingly well in the Class X and XII board exams, results of which were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently.

As many as ten students from Class XII of the two schools secured 95 per cent and above marks in the exams reaffirming St Xavier’s and KWS’s commitment to quality education and academic par excellence, officials of the institutions said. In the Class X exams, around 30 per cent of students secured more than 90 per cent marks.

Abhipsa Mohanty of Class X who topped the group schools securing 98.8 per cent was awarded an appreciation certificate and cash prize of Rs 10,000 by the management. Besides, all students of the group schools and KWS who scored 80 per cent and above were felicitated.

St Xavier’s group and KWS director PC Mohanty joined the event as chief guests. Subhendu Swain and host Principal Priyadarshi Nayak along with group school principals Pradeep Tripathy, Prem Raj Patro and DK Pradhan were present.

