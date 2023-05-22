Home States Odisha

UP youth held in triple murder case in Odisha

In a press release, police said the exact motive behind the murders can be ascertained after the main accused is arrested.

Published: 22nd May 2023 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

murder, stabbed

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police have arrested a 25-year-old youth for his involvement in the murder of a woman and her two children at Sunapali in Dhanupali here earlier this month.The accused is Muddasir Khan alias Babu Khan of Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh (UP). A team of Sambalpur police arrested Muddasir from UP on May 19 night. However, prime accused Salman Ahamad alias Nurulla Khan is still at large.

On May 13, police had recovered the decomposed bodies of Sajia Parween (32), her son Abdul Rehman (10) and daughter Humaria Taiba (8) from their locked house.Police suspect that personal conflict between Salman and Sajia is the cause of the murders. Sources said Salman was tenant in Sajia’s house. He was reportedly forcing her to get married to him. When the woman continued to reject his marriage proposal, Salman with help of his friend Muddasir killed her and the two kids.

Police said the accused duo assaulted Sajia with a chopper and later strangulated the two kids with a towel. After committing the murders, they locked the house from outside and fled. Basing on the complaint lodged by Sajia’s family members, police started investigation. Two police teams were formed to nab the culprits. Subsequently, Muddasir was arrested.In a press release, police said the exact motive behind the murders can be ascertained after the main accused is arrested. A special team has been formed to nab Salman.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp