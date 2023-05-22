UP youth held in triple murder case in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police have arrested a 25-year-old youth for his involvement in the murder of a woman and her two children at Sunapali in Dhanupali here earlier this month.The accused is Muddasir Khan alias Babu Khan of Balrampur district in Uttar Pradesh (UP). A team of Sambalpur police arrested Muddasir from UP on May 19 night. However, prime accused Salman Ahamad alias Nurulla Khan is still at large.

On May 13, police had recovered the decomposed bodies of Sajia Parween (32), her son Abdul Rehman (10) and daughter Humaria Taiba (8) from their locked house.Police suspect that personal conflict between Salman and Sajia is the cause of the murders. Sources said Salman was tenant in Sajia’s house. He was reportedly forcing her to get married to him. When the woman continued to reject his marriage proposal, Salman with help of his friend Muddasir killed her and the two kids.

Police said the accused duo assaulted Sajia with a chopper and later strangulated the two kids with a towel. After committing the murders, they locked the house from outside and fled. Basing on the complaint lodged by Sajia’s family members, police started investigation. Two police teams were formed to nab the culprits. Subsequently, Muddasir was arrested.In a press release, police said the exact motive behind the murders can be ascertained after the main accused is arrested. A special team has been formed to nab Salman.

