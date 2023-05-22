Home States Odisha

Woman kills mom-in-law over family dispute in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 50-year-old woman died after allegedly being assaulted by her daughter-in-law over a family dispute here on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Shefali Kar of Podadiha village within Chandua policy limits. The accused, Sangita Kar, is reportedly at large.

Sources said while other members were away, an altercation ensued between the duo over a past family dispute. The matter escalated and in a fit of rage, Sangita allegedly caught Shefali by her hands and pushed her to the ground following which the elderly woman sustained grievous injuries and became unconscious.

She was taken to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (PRM MCH) where doctors advised shifting her to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as her condition was serious. However, Shefali succumbed to her injuries.

On being informed, Chandua police reached the hospital and seized the body for postmortem. A case was registered and further investigation is underway, said police.

