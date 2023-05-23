12-hour bandh by BJP hits normal life in Mayurbhanj

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: NORMAL life was hit across Mayurbhanj district on Monday due to the 12-hour bandh call given by the BJP protesting alleged government inaction in the Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanjadeo (MSCB) university mismanagement incident.

During the 12th convocation ceremony of MSCB university, a sudden power outage during President Droupadi Murmu’s speech brought embarrassment for the state. Due to the bandh, commuters faced inconvenience. Narrating her ordeal, Snehalata Barik from Sambalpur said, “I along with other commuters had to wait at Baripada bus terminal for several hours as bus service was halted. Though an auto-rickshaw was ready to take us till Balasore, the driver later refused after facing opposition from the BJP workers.”

Though train services remained functional, hundreds of four-wheelers were seen stranded on both sides of NH-18 as roads along Palobani, Murgabadi, Golei and Bangiriposi were blocked. While the bandh was observed for six hours in Rairangpur, Karanjia and Kapitipada sub-divisions, the impact of the stir was felt more in Baripada as business establishments, government and private-run institutions, petrol pumps and banks remained shut.

BJP district unit president Kandra Soren said the state government’s silence on the matter confirms that the BJD is trying to hide something. “This bandh is to reiterate our demands of taking action against the erring officials responsible for the shameful incident since the district was criticised internationally,” he added.

A senior police officer said police were deployed in several crucial locations for maintenance of law and order. “No untoward incident took place in the district during the course of the bandh,” he added.

