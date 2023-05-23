+2 admissions in Odisha likely to start from  May 29

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With results of Class X of BSE, CBSE and ICSE out, the state government is mulling to start the Plus II admission process from last week of May. “The tentative date for commencement of admission is May 29.

However, notification regarding the date of admission will be notified soon,” said an official after the governing body meeting of Student Academic Management System (SAMS) society under School and Mass Education (SME) department on Monday. “As results of almost all major boards have been published, the government is planning to carry out the enrolment process without further delay,” he said.

SME officials said the government has decided to open 106 more higher secondary schools from 2023-24 academic session. Of this 100 schools will be in Arts stream and six Science. Each of the schools will have two sections and the combined seat strength of the institutions will be 13,468.

The move will ensure increase in seat strength at Plus II level which at present remains around 5.09 lakh. Meanwhile, officials of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) said this year the government has decided to bring some changes to the online admission process through SAMS to make enrolment hassle-free for the students and prevent manipulations in admission at college level.

The earlier practice of physical mode of registration for spot admission will be replaced with online mode. “This will make admission at college level more transparent and prevent any kind of manipulation during spot admission,” said an official from the DHSE. This apart, DHSE is also planning to facilitate students to enrol in a higher secondary school other than the three they had chosen during form fill-up. A final decision in this regard will be taken soon, the official said.

Admission process

The tentative date of commencement of admission to Plus II is May 29

Govt has decided to open 106 more higher secondary schools from 2023-24 academic session

100 schools will be in Arts stream and six Science

