Bharat Masala starts buying chilli from Sambalpur SHGs

Published: 23rd May 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Bharat Masala Spices Pvt Ltd, a leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company has started procuring red chilli directly from women SHGs and producer groups of Kuchinda and Bamra blocks in Sambalpur district. 

The company, with which state-run ORMAS has a long term tie-up for procurement of farm produce, in the first phase has purchased 10 MT chilli from the women SHGs, PGs and farmers producers’ organisations. It has assured to buy 200 to 300 MT chilli from PGs and SHGs at a price higher than current market rate, informed Joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack Bipin Rout.  
 

