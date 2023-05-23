Home States Odisha

Crorepati inspector-in-charge of Odisha's Gaisilet police station faces Vigilance raids

Vigilance officials on Monday unearthed assets worth crores of rupees owned by inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Gaisilet police station Birabar Bhagat.

Published: 23rd May 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2023 11:28 AM

By Express News Service

Basing on allegations against Bhagat of amassing disproportionate assets, officials of the anti-corruption agency carried out raids at four places in Bargarh and Sambalpur districts. Searches were conducted at the IIC’s government quarters and office chamber in Gaisilet, residential building at Anguliapada and farmhouse in Kabrapali village. 

During the searches, Bhagat and his family members were found to be in possession of a two-storey building in Anguliapada worth Rs 77 lakh, a farmhouse valued at Rs 21 lakh, 10 plots in Sambalpur and Bargarh amounting to over Rs 1.11 crore and bank/insurance deposits and investments in debentures to the tune of Rs 16.68 lakh. 

The police officer was also found to be in possession of gold ornaments weighing 166 gram, two cars and other assets. Searches are continuing and Bhagat is being questioned to ascertain how he managed to amass such huge wealth, said a Vigilance officer.

