Fire in plastic pipe yard, none hurt

Around six teams including 36 fire fighters reached the spot to douse the flames.

Published: 23rd May 2023 11:10 AM

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  AROUND 80 per cent pipes were gutted after a fire broke out at a plastic pipe yard at Gunderpur within Dhama police limits of Sambalpur district on Monday. However, no casualties were reported. 

Around six teams including 36 fire fighters reached the spot to douse the flames. Sources said an agency KEC International, which was entrusted work under the RWSS, had stored the pipes in the yard to be used for five GPs of Maneswar block.

“The loss resulting due to the fire is still under evaluation. Stubble burning in the surrounding land could be the cause behind the fire mishap in the yard,” claimed a staff of the company.  Sub-collector Prabhas Dansana said the exact cause of the fire mishap is yet to be ascertained. 

